Jimmy Butler, Heat topple Celtics to steal Game 1 of East finals

  • Updated
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends a shot by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

Jimmy Butler carried the Miami Heat during the first two rounds of the postseason, and the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals was no different.

Butler played a solid all-around game on Wednesday, racking up 35 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds while leading the Heat to a 123-116 victory over the host Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fight for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

May 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots over Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

