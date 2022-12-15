SPORTS-CELTICS-SEASON-PREVIEW-5-THINGS-1-YB.jpg

Joe Mazzulla hasn’t had many reasons to call out his players. Through one-third of the season, he’s shown to be a hands-off coach. He doesn’t like to call timeouts because he wants his players to figure it out themselves.

But before the Celtics’ road trip finale against the Lakers on Tuesday, Mazzulla felt like he needed to send a message after watching his team lose its way in back-to-back losses to the Warriors and Clippers.