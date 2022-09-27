SPORTS-BKN-CELTICS-MAZZULLA-YB

Joe Mazzulla, interim head coach, speaks to the media during the Boston Celtics Media Day on Monday in Canton, Mass.

CANTON, Mass. — If Joe Mazzulla is nervous as he’s thrown into a difficult situation, he didn’t show it.

In his first press conference since being named the Celtics’ interim head coach in the wake of Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, the 34-year-old Mazzulla looked and sounded ready on Monday. The moment didn’t look too big for him. It seemed like he has a plan in place. And with emotions still raw after the events of the last week, he even landed a joke.