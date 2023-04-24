A deep Celtics team can be quite the luxury for Joe Mazzulla but it also invites plenty of tough decisions. Some of those rose to the surface in the final minutes of Boston’s 129-121 Game 4 win over the Hawks on Sunday night led by Jaylen Brown (31 points).

The Celtics were keeping a scrappy Hawks team within arm’s length for much of the fourth quarter but the hosts were not going down quietly. With crunch time approaching and several of Mazzulla’s closing options playing well (Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Rob Williams) a tough decision would need to be made on who to roll with to help put the series away.