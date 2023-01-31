BOSTON — Marcus Smart knew he was going to miss time right away when he went down with an ankle injury earlier this month in Toronto. With the Celtics safely atop the East standings, the focus for the guard has been on healing the injury rather than rushing back.

“When I felt it, my ankle was just on fire,” Smart said. I instantly knew that I wasn’t coming back into this game, the Toronto game. It had been the same ankle, exactly in the same spot. Just reaggravated it and there’s just no need for me to rush back. The playoffs are a little bit different. I think it was Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, so that was a little bit different than now. To get me out there to just try to play through it, there’s no need for that right now. So I just made a decision and the team made a decision that it wasn’t smart for me to go back. Playoffs, I probably would’ve tried it. But not right now.”