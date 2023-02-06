The Celtics are, understandably, in no rush to bring Marcus Smart back. The point guard has missed more games and will be missing more games.
But the Celtics know they need him as healthy as possible for their championship push.
That notion has been magnified over the last two weeks. While the Celtics have been able to overcome the absence of Smart in previous games this season, this extended stretch without one of their top leaders, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and their offensive engine has exposed the Celtics and has shown just how important he is to their title hopes.
In six games without Smart, the Celtics are 2-4. Their wins in that stretch have come over the Lakers, in which they needed a late missed call to prevail in overtime, and the Nets, who they bulldozed behind a hot shooting night that’s been rare lately.
The Celtics have mostly looked stagnant offensively without Smart, who has averaged a career-best 7.2 assists per game this season. Four of their eight lowest assist totals this season have come during the slump, and they’ve been held under 100 points three times in Smart’s six-game absence.
“Guys are put into a different role and expected to do things that they weren’t used to doing coming into the season or they were building up for something new,” Smart said last week. “And with the absence of anybody, especially in your rotational guys, other guys have to step up into roles and try to be the best they can.”
Smart’s absence was apparent in Friday’s loss to the Suns, a night when Jaylen Brown repeated that the Celtics brought “no energy.” Smart is not only an energy initiator on both ends of the court but his experience and understanding of how the Celtics’ offense operates is irreplaceable. They needed that on Friday, especially as Jayson Tatum struggled and the team’s offense was locked down by a stingy Suns defense.
“Marcus brings energy to the game,” Brown said. “He brings pace to the game. He gets us easier shots, easier looks for our guys. And defensively, he adds that tenaciousness that gets us going, picks us up in some games like this that kind of helps us get over the hump and get wins.”
The Celtics have received great contributions this season from the rest of their backcourt, whether it’s Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon or Payton Pritchard in their own roles. They know they need to be even better without Smart, especially if he’s out a few more weeks.
“We just gotta get back to what we were doing while he was in there,” White said. “Myself, Malcolm, Payton, we just have to step up. Obviously Smart is special and the things he does is only what Smart does, but we just have to step up and get the same looks, the same spacing, the same opportunities for everybody.”
