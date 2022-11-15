NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart signals a play in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams during the first half of Monday’s game at TD Garden.

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — While the Celtics came all the way from a 15-point second half deficit to finally take the lead, they still needed to finish off the win against the Thunder on Monday. Enter Marcus Smart, the Celtics’ sturdy, Defensive Player of the Year point guard to lead the way.

And the Celtics needed every bit of their emotional leader in the fourth quarter of their 126-122 win over the Thunder. Smart was at his best as he put up 22 points and eight assists on 8-for-12 shooting. He was reliable and scored key buckets when the game was still in doubt. That’s the type of impact Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Smart can make when he’s on his game.