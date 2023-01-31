SPORTS-CELTICS-JOE-MAZZULLA-NAMED-NBA-1-YB.jpg

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla celebrates with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart during overtime of Saturday night's Celtics-Lakers game.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Joe Mazzulla was having dinner on Monday night when he learned that he would be coaching in the All-Star game. But it didn’t exactly spark a celebration for the first-year, interim Celtics head coach.

“I was just like, whatever,” Mazzulla said. “I was at dinner with my wife and a few friends, so I had more important things going on at the time.”