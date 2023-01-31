Joe Mazzulla was having dinner on Monday night when he learned that he would be coaching in the All-Star game. But it didn’t exactly spark a celebration for the first-year, interim Celtics head coach.
“I was just like, whatever,” Mazzulla said. “I was at dinner with my wife and a few friends, so I had more important things going on at the time.”
Mazzulla, along with his staff, was named the head coach for Team Giannis at the All-Star game after the Celtics clinched the best record in the East through games played on Feb. 5.
He didn’t change his tune after a night of sleep. What does the honor mean for Mazzulla?
“Nothing,” Mazzulla said before Tuesday’s practice, before he praised his staff and players for the Celtics being in this position, and said that the experience will be great for his family.
But what does he think about the All-Star game format, where teams will be picked by captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and Le-Bron James right before the game? “I don’t care,” Mazzulla said.
Turns out, Mazzulla might care a little. At least according to Marcus Smart. Informed that his coach claimed the honor doesn’t matter to him, the point guard interjected.
“Bull—,” Smart said. “Bull—. It says a lot. It’s just the humble mentality that we have. We got a lot of great guys, from coaches and players, that could sit here and boast about themselves about everything they’ve accomplished and things like that, but that’s not us. …
“He’s definitely pumped about it,” Smart added. “I mean, first time being a head coach and you go to coach the All-Star Game, I don’t see how you’d not be excited. But that’s just Joe. He does a good job of hiding his enthusiasm for certain things and other times, he lets you know.”
While Mazzulla may or may not care about the All-Star Game itself, it still represents something significant for the Celts after how the season began. Mazzulla, of course, was suddenly thrust into the Celtics’ head coaching chair just days before the start of training camp after Ime Udoka was issued a season-long suspension for violating team policies.
The Celtics, largely, haven’t skipped a beat under Mazzulla, who was a second-row assistant at this time last season and whose only prior head-coaching experience came at Division II Fairmont State.
Mazzulla is the eighth coach in Celtics history to coach the All-Star Game and first since Brad Stevens in 2017. It also marks just the third time in the last 24 seasons that a first-year coach was selected for the All-Star Game.