NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla barks instructions during the first quarter of Sunday night’s playoff game in Miami.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

MIAMI — The Heat fans leaving Kaseya Center were still loud, cheering and clearly audible when Joe Mazzulla took the podium, which was located just steps away from the court, a curtain separating him from the carnage that just took place.

The Celtics coach was still trying to process what just happened, a humiliating and inexcusable 128-102 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals that suddenly left his team one loss from elimination. It was the darkest night of the season, one once filled with so much promise but now in real jeopardy of crashing to a devastating end. It seems inevitable now, really.