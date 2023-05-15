SPORTS-MEMORIES-FROM-LAST-YEARS-HEARTBREAK-1-MI.jpg

Miami’s Jimmy Butler drives against Boston’s Jayson Tatum during Game 7 of last year’s NBA Eastern Conference finals.

 David Santiago/Miami Herald

Last year, the Eastern Conference finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics did not come as a surprise. The Heat entered the playoffs as the East’s top seed and the Celtics entered as the second seed.

The Heat and Celtics this year will face off in the conference finals for the second consecutive season and third time in the past four seasons, but the context surrounding this upcoming series is different. The Celtics were supposed to get here as the East’s No. 2 seed, but the expectation was the Heat would be eliminated a few rounds ago after qualifying for the playoffs through the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed.