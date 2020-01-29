Boston exploited matchup against Miami guard who fails from New Castle.
It was the NBA equivalent of getting sand kicked in your face, and it left Duncan Robinson feeling beached.
“It’s hard to not notice it,” the second-year Miami Heat forward said quietly at his locker after Tuesday night’s 109-101 loss to the Boston Celtics at AmericanAirlines Arena. “It’s pretty obvious. I’ve got to be a lot better, obviously, defensively. I know I can be better on the ball.”
There was nothing subtle about either the Celtics’ approach or Gordon Hayward’s intent.
At each opportunity, the Celtics would hunt for alignments that would get Robinson, from New Castle, N.H., on Hayward, who took over from there.
By the time it was over, Hayward was 10 of 14 from the field and 8 of 10 from the foul line in a 29-point performance.
“Part of it is, I think, I’m better than what I was,” Robinson said softly, as the Heat headed into a three-day break that will be followed by a Saturday game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. “The other part is that I still need to get better.
“So, it’s a combination of the two. Yeah, you’ve got to grow with the adversity and not forget it, but move forward.”
The Celtics’ approach against Robinson was typical of the approach by opponents throughout the season, seeking out the Heat’s defensive neophytes and then attacking.
Earlier in the season, it was rookie guard Tyler Herro who was put through the blender.
“Early on I had sensed it,” Herro said, “but not as much as they used to. But I think they have, yeah, definitely early on.”
The response by the Heat has been extensive utilization of a zone. For a while, it was an effective response. Then opponents went to school, including a Celtics impromptu video session at Tuesday’s halftime that produced tangible results.
“Each game will be different, how much we use it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But the league is adjusting. And our zone is adjusting, and we’ll continue to adjust as teams become more sophisticated offensively.
“It’s not our primary defense. But, at times, it’s something that we’ll go to.”
But when defending in transition, when the shots aren’t falling, as they weren’t Tuesday, on a .371 night from the field, it means every man for himself.
With Robinson with the target on his back in the loss that closed out a 3-2 homestand and left the Heat 5-5 in their last 10.
“They weren’t targeting him to switch,” Spoelstra said. “We were trying to show and it’s a coverage. Now, the level of detail and his level of technique has to be extraordinary.”
And, with that, Spoelstra went into his own defensive mode, addressing the frequent whistles that have limited Robinson.
“I’ve said this all the time to our guys,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t need to fight to get Jimmy Butler any kind of respect. He can handle it. His game speaks for himself.
“I can put together a highlight film of Duncan Robinson’s touch fouls, that they will never miss, with a pinky, or this, or he’s not perfect with his form. He drills on it more than anybody in this league. And he’s diligent. He’s got great technique. He has good size. We’ll just have to find a way to keep working at it and overcome it.”
There was a time when it was defense that would get players the opportunity to then go and make shots on the other end. In today’s high-scoring NBA, it’s a matter of trying to keep shooters on the floor. And few have shot as well as Robinson, whose 50 3-pointers in January are second in the NBA only to the 60 of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
“I think, as he spends more time in the league, he’ll earn more respect, because he’s becoming a better team defender,” Spoelstra said. “And the biggest part of that, with officiating, is the respect and everybody understanding what you’re capable of.”
For Robinson, it is an ongoing education.
“I’m disappointed because we weren’t able to do enough to win. I’m disappointed, but you’ll be disappointed about it and then figure out how to find a solution,” he said. “And that’s how I’ve got to improve.”