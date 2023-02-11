NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

Mike Muscala makes a 3-pointer during his first game as a a Celtic on Friday night against Charlotte.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Mike Muscala said he got a heads-up roughly 40 seconds before he checked in that he was about to make his Celtics debut. Considering he was active for Friday’s game against the Hornets, the newly acquired big man said he knew there was a chance he could play.

It’s just that his moment came relatively early, with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The 6-foot-11 center looked like a natural as he drained his first 3-pointer as a Celtic less than two minutes later. From there, it was all “really fun energy” at TD Garden as Muscala finished with 12 points and two assists in a 127-116 win over the Hornets.