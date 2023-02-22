NBA: 72nd NBA All-Star Game

Boston's Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-point shot during Sunday night's NBA. All-Star Game. Tatum and the Celtics get back to work on Thursday night at Indiana.

 Kyle Terada

Two of the NBA’s brightest young stars will face each other Thursday night when point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the host Indiana Pacers take on forward Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Tatum, 24, scored a record 55 points in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and was named the game’s MVP. He is averaging 30.6 points (sixth in the NBA), 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.