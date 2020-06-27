Even as the NBA was unveiling its schedule for the conclusion of the regular season, commissioner Adam Silver admitted Friday that the league’s “bubble” in central Florida can’t be made totally safe from the coronavirus pandemic.
The league is bringing 22 of its 30 teams to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., for the resumption of play.
Each team will compete in eight “seeding games” to complete the regular season and the playoffs will follow, all at the Disney site.
Action will commence July 30 with the Jazz opposing the Pelicans and the Clippers facing the Lakers in a doubleheader that will air on TNT.
The Jazz get to be one of the first teams returning after they were the team that prompted the NBA’s shutdown when All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11.
BOSTON CELTICS SCHEDULE
July 31: vs. Milwaukee, 6:30
Aug. 2: vs. Portland, 3:30
Aug. 4: vs. Miami, 6:30
Aug. 5: vs. Brooklyn, 9
Aug. 7: vs. Toronto, 9
Aug. 9: vs. Orland, 5
Aug. 11: vs. Memphis, 6:30
Aug. 13: vs. Washington, TBD