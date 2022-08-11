FILE PHOTO: NBA: 2019 NBA Awards

Bill Russell arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The NBA is honoring the life and legacy of the late Bill Russell by retiring his jersey No. 6 leaguewide. The Hall of Fame center and social-justice activist died on July 31 at age 88.

Russell is the first player to have his uniform number retired across the league. Major League Baseball retired trailblazer Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in 1997.