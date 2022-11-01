NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic (copy)

Suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka appears to be heading to Brooklyn to take over the Nets.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Ime Udoka will soon be back on an NBA sideline as a head coach — it just won’t be for the Celtics. The Nets will hire Udoka as their next head coach, a league source confirmed to MassLive. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets parted ways with Steve Nash earlier Tuesday, opening the door for Udoka to become their next coach.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for violating team rules. An investigation found that Udoka used “crude language” to a team staffer before the start of an improper workplace relationship, among other violations. The investigation’s findings led to Udoka’s season-long suspension as Joe Mazzulla was promoted to interim Celtics coach.