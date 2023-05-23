NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.  

 Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic has been as good as anybody in basketball over the past three seasons, and the Denver Nuggets' big man now will get the NBA Finals stage to show it.

Jokic and his teammates overcame LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers as the visiting Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history with a 113-111 victory on Monday and a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals.

NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.  
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) jumps over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.  