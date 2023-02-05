While the NBA trade deadline always leads to some chaos around the league, the Celtics are unlikely to make any big, altering move. The best team in basketball this season has its core set, though the deadline is a way for Boston president Brad Stevens and the front office to upgrade the other parts of their roster.

That means improving areas like the backup wings or big man spots for the rest of the regular season. That way, the C’s have some injury insurance for guys like Robert Williams III or Al Horford. A backup wing could also ease some minutes off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown going forward during the regular season.