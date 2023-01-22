Payton Pritchard got his first chance at playing crunch time minutes this season for the Celtics on Saturday night and did not disappoint. The 6-foot-1 guard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the eventual game-winning 3-pointer to help rally the Celtics to a 106-104 win over the Raptors.

All four of Pritchard’s baskets came on 3-pointers as the guard has slowly but surely played his way back into the rotation over Sam Hauser. With Marcus Smart and Derrick White sidelined in the second half due to injury, Pritchard was given the green light to close late and provided a huge boost for Boston in their ninth straight win.