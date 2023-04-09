NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Apr 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest (2) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

 Bob DeChiara

BOSTON — While the stakes were predictably low with the Celtics and Hawks already clinching playoff seeding, there were still at least a few exciting moments from Sunday’s game. For some bench players, it was one last chance before the NBA playoffs to show off what they can do to help their teams.

Boston’s Payton Pritchard took that opportunity and seized the spotlight Sunday in a career-best day. Not only did he put up a career-high 30 points, he had another 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his first-ever triple-double. Pritchard was everywhere on the court, also shooting 9-for-16 from 3-point land in a 120-114 win over the Hawks.