BOSTON — While the stakes were predictably low with the Celtics and Hawks already clinching playoff seeding, there were still at least a few exciting moments from Sunday’s game. For some bench players, it was one last chance before the NBA playoffs to show off what they can do to help their teams.
Boston’s Payton Pritchard took that opportunity and seized the spotlight Sunday in a career-best day. Not only did he put up a career-high 30 points, he had another 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his first-ever triple-double. Pritchard was everywhere on the court, also shooting 9-for-16 from 3-point land in a 120-114 win over the Hawks.
Mike Muscala (27 points) and Sam Hauser (26) helped Pritchard pace the Celtics.
Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews each tossed in 19 points for Atlanta.
Pritchard has had sporadic playing time throughout the season. That wasn’t a huge surprise as the Celtics had three capable guards in Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White in front of him on the depth chart. But whenever Pritchard’s number has been called, he’s delivered.
“There’s going to be ups and downs, and I think every NBA player goes through it,” Pritchard said. “But I think it’s through those down parts, how you approach it. A lot of it is frustrating. I went through a lot of frustrating times, but I always went back to the work and finding little areas to always keep getting better. And when I get opportunities like this, I try to show it.”
Pritchard earned the game ball after his impressive performance, boosting the Celtics to a 57-25 record to finish the season. But Pritchard said he gave the ball away to assistant coach Aaron Miles because “I’d rather give it to people around me that have kind of stayed with me throughout the year.”
Pritchard represents a valuable insurance guard option. He does have his defensive limitations at his size, but he can impact the game quickly as soon as he comes off the bench. That’s a valuable skillset to have as the sharpshooter could be important for the Celtics if they do need to lean on his production.
“The way his career has gone as far as playing time, not playing time, he’s always handled it the right way,” C’s coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He has a competitiveness and a professionalism and a work ethic about him that you always trust. No matter when he goes in, he’s going to be ready to play. And so I’m really happy for him and I have the utmost respect for him.”
The Celtics will now shift their focus to the first round of the NBA playoffs. They’ll play either the Heat or Hawks based on the result of Tuesday’s play-in game. From there, the C’s will lock in as they look to get back to the Finals, but this time to win it all.
“Everybody knows what our mindset is, and we all know what we’re capable of,” Pritchard said. “But our mindset is just going into the first round and taking care of business. I think that’s either against Miami or Atlanta, but all that matters is taking care of business in the first round.”
Udoka in running for Pistons, Rockets jobs
It may not take long for Ime Udoka to find a new home after he officially parted ways with the Celtics back in February. According to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com and Shams Charania of Stadium, Udoka is among the top candidates for head coaching positions with the Pistons and Rockets which just opened up Sunday at the end of the regular season.
The Rockets are parting ways with Stephen Silas after three seasons according to Wojnarowski after the team finished with the third-worst record in the NBA this year. Udoka is expected to be a prominent candidate in the search along with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel and current Raptors coach Nick Nurse if he cut ties with the Raptors.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey also announced Sunday that he is joining the Pistons front office after five years with the team. Udoka and Bucks assistant Charles Lee are among the candidates for the position according to Charania.
The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season back in September just days before training camp for “violations of team policies.” The team promoted Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach before training camp and then gave him the official title at the All-Star Break while cutting ties with Udoka. Mazzulla has led the Celtics to a 57-25 record this season, the most wins for the team in a season since 2008-09.