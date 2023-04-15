NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

USA TODAY SPORTS Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Hawks during Saturday’s NBA playoff game in Boston.

Two days after having five stitches removed from a finger on his shooting hand, Jaylen Brown recorded game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-99 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Saturday.

Brown, an Atlanta native, missed Boston’s final two regular-season games after cutting himself while picking up a piece of glass in his home.