NBA: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

Nets forward Kevin Durant drives to the basket against Celtics center Robert Williams during the first round of the NBA playoffs last April.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

While there have been some minor updates in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, there seemingly hasn’t been much movement when it comes to any potential deal. Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum in his trade request, telling Tsai to pick either Durant or the front office and coaching staff. Tsai ended up choosing general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, so Durant’s still firmly available in trade talks.

But the Nets haven’t budged much on their asking price, which is why there hasn’t been much momentum toward a deal. Training camp doesn’t open for more than a month, so there’s still time for Brooklyn to find a suitor for the All-Star forward.