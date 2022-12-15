NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Robert Williams may be back in uniform Friday night when the Celtics host the Orlando Magic.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Celtics will get a big boost in their return to TD Garden on Friday as Robert Williams plans to make his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Williams was upgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report for the first time all season after missing the first 29 games of the year. He has been taking part in scrimmages with bench players and coaches in recent weeks after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has indicated that Williams was day-to-day for the past couple of weeks as he’s progressed in his recovery.