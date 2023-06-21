Kristaps Porzingis could be headed for the Celtics as part of a three-way trade involving Boston, the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

According to reports, the swap involves Porzingis to Boston and Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon relocating to L.A., with Clippers forward Marcus Morris and draft picks being offered to the Wizards. ESPN and Stadium reported the deal gained steam Wednesday, one day before the 2023 NBA Draft.