Jaylen Brown and Jae Crowder were teammates for a season, when Crowder took most of the minutes on the wing and Brown played spot minutes off the bench, despite his status as a No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Crowder was the second member of the 2016-17 Celtics with whom Brown had a tense interaction this week — two days prior to Game 3, Brown and Marcus Smart clashed after a disappointing Game 2 loss. On Saturday, Crowder threw Brown’s hands off of him, and the two were quickly separated by officials and teammates without much incident.
In the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-106 Game 3 victory, however, Brown had the final word. As Crowder brought the ball up the floor, Brown reached in and forced Crowder to pick up his dribble. When Crowder tried to pass, Brown intercepted it and raced the length of the floor for a dunk with his former teammate in pursuit.
At least for a night, Brown and his teammates didn’t back down.
“It was, I think, much better,” Brown said after the game, when asked about his team’s effort for 48 minutes. “For sure I think we still have a lot of improvement. I think we got towards the end of the game, we can finish games better. I don’t think we finished today as well as we would have liked, but I think we played some good basketball today all the way through. We just have to finish games a little bit better.”
Setting aside the near-swoon in the fourth quarter, the Celtics’ offense looked significantly better and comfortably recorded its highest offensive rating of the series. Gordon Hayward’s return helped, but the Celtics scored against Miami’s zone even without him much more efficiently than in previous games.
A big part of that success was Brown, who scored 26 points on tidy 11-for-17 shooting. Brown finished 1-for-2 from behind the 3-point line, and all but three of his field-goal attempts were in the paint.
“Very important to control the paint,” Brown said. “I just had to get back to what I do best. That’s what I came into the league doing. Different matchups, different situations call for me to be able to have to be versatile and play different roles for this team. But what I do best is get to the basket. So I wanted to just come out and be the best version of myself.”
Brown wasn’t the only Celtic who got to the basket. Boston as a team outscored Miami 60-36 in the paint. Rather than settling for contested jumpers (again, at least until the final few minutes), the Celtics worked the ball inside and found it easier than they may have expected, especially as Bam Adebayo got deeper into foul trouble.
But the return of Hayward further complicates Miami’s defensive game plan. Hayward — who missed a month due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain — can get to the rim, space the floor and handle the ball to find cutters. Perhaps most importantly, he adds depth to Boston’s thin bench lineups, and his presence seems to make everything run a little more smoothly.