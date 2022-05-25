MIAMI — The country was shaken Tuesday after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took multiple lives at an elementary school. Many professional athletes and coaches spoke out, including Jayson Tatum, Steve Kerr and LeBron James.
Boston coach Ime Udoka said the school shooting “hit home for me” because of his time spent in San Antonio with the Spurs and as a parent. Uvalde is roughly an hour away from San Antonio.
“Tragic situation obviously for that community and our country in general,” Udoka said Wednesday. “It’s the first thing you think about as a father of a 10-year-old, fourth-grader. Getting that call; frantic news. It’s unimaginable obviously to find yourself in that situation as a parent. You’re thinking of it. Your heart goes out to the whole community, the country in general and the school.”
Udoka spent multiple years with the Spurs as a player. He also worked under San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich as an assistant from 2012-19. Udoka is in his first season with the Celtics and his his team in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics played Game 5 of the series on Wednesday night in Miami.
A total of 21 people died in the school shooting Tuesday, 19 children and two adults. Udoka was among many people nationwide who questioned the lack of gun control after multiple incidents in the past several weeks.
“It seems like these things continue to happen,” Udoka said. “Not much of a wake-up call. Doesn’t really change much — that’s what really stands out. Things happen last week in Buffalo. This one yesterday.
“What’s going to happen? What’s going to change? That’s the underlying theme ...”
As of now, not much changes due to these incidents. Sandy Hook. Columbine. All the incidents throughout my lifetime growing up. There has not been a ton of change with the rules and regulations and gun laws.”