NBA: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

Boston’s Jayson Tatum goes to the hoop during Monday night’s game in Chicago.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics return home from a three-game road swing on Friday to host a Cleveland Cavaliers squad that is riding a three-game winning streak.

After opening the 2022-23 campaign with three consecutive wins, Boston dropped a 120-102 decision to Chicago on Monday to cap the early-season road trip. The reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics dispatched Miami and Orlando on back-to-back nights to open the stretch, 111-104 and 126-120.