Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown in the first half during Game 5 on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

They just need one more victory.