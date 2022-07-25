It’s part of the package for newly minted NBA stars. As the league’s trade season heats up, the brightest names drive the flow.

And Jaylen Brown, long thought to be part of the Boston Celtics’ anticipated pitch for Kevin Durant, was the only element that made sense once the Nets star demanded a trade earlier this summer. Reports on Monday by ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania placed Brown at the head of a Celtics’ offer (also including picks and Derrick White) for Durant, with Charania adding that the Nets countered with a demand for the inclusion of Marcus Smart.