Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is congratulated by teammates center Robert Williams III (44) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) after making a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) is congratulated by teammates center Robert Williams III (44) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) after making a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
When the Boston Celtics play a national TV showcase game against one of the best teams in the NBA, it’s typically Jayson Tatum’s time to shine.
But even when the Celtics star isn’t playing at an MVP level, he knows he has the supporting cast to lift him up.
The Celtics didn’t have Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart continued to ride the bench with his injury and they were suddenly without Malcolm Brogdon moments before tip-off. But the C’s have a habit of thriving in these situations, without multiple key regulars and even when Tatum is having an off day. They showed it again with an impressive 119-109 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday at TD Garden.
Derrick White had 23 points and 10 assists to lead the NBA-leading Celtics, while Sam Hauser (20 points) tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as Boston finished 21 of 51 from downtown.
Tatum and Al Horford each added 16 points. Tatum did not record a field goal in the second half but did add two steals and two blocks.
Robert Williams had a 10-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Eight Celtics finished with at least 10 points and Boston got key bench contributions from Payton Pritchard and Mike Muscala.
After Memphis erased Boston's 13-point halftime lead, the Celtics separated in the fourth quarter. White and Pritchard hit t3-pointers early in the frame, but it was White's 3-point play and a Hauser 3-pointer that highlighted a 9-2 run by the 8:32 mark.
Boston led 107-97 after Horford stuck the team's 20th 3-pointer with 3:41 left. Horford beat the timer with another triple, extending the lead to 112-100 and clinching the game with 1:27 to go.
Ja Morant led Memphis with 25 points and added seven steals and six rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 18.
The Celtics have now won four consecutive games and have two games left before the All-Star break, including an important test Tuesday at Milwaukee against the second-place Bucks.
Information from the Boston Herald and Field Level Media was used in this story.