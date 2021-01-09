Tacko Fall made his first appearance — an appearance of necessity — at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter and 12 seconds later met an All-Star at the rim.
That’s when the 7-foot-5 Celtics center blocked Washington’s Russell Westbrook. As when Robert Williams blocked Anthony Davis in his rookie year, this was a major notch, something that marks just how far Fall has come since taking up the game as a teenager in Senegal.
With three of their four regular big men in health and safety protocol as the result of Robert Williams’ positive COVID-19 test on Thursday — Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams are in contact tracing because of their prolonged proximity to the so-called Timelord in Miami — the Celtics needed every ounce of what Fall could provide.
Beyond Fall and the starter he would relieve, Daniel Theis, the Celtics trotted out the NBA’s version of a hobbit squad Friday night, and still won their fourth straight game.
With Fall contributing a timely put-back dunk down the fourth-quarter stretch, and after Washington cut what had been a 28-point Celtics lead to four, the Celtics pulled out a 116-107 win.
The usual duo made the biggest shots, Jayson Tatum with a 32-point performance and Jaylen Brown with 27, countering a 41-point eruption by Tatum’s hometown St. Louis friend, Bradley Beal.
But Fall’s up-by-the-bootstraps narrative was a hard one for his coach to resist.
“I thought he was great tonight. In a lot of ways he changed the game,” said Brad Stevens. “When he came in in the first quarter it was back and forth. One of the things we’re missing without those guys here is some physicality, some rim protection.
“He provided both of those things in a big way,” he said. “We just singled him out in the locker room. I couldn’t be happier with the guy.”
He goes from undrafted to (a) two-way (contact), to still on a two-way. Last year in the bubble he didn’t dress half the time because of the rule that we could only dress 13. And all he does is smile — he’s a great teammate, as good as I’ve been around, and he works. He’s a good one, for sure, and I’m really happy for him.”
Fall shattered most of his career highs, including minutes (19), rebounds (eight) and blocks (three). He was also third on the team behind only Semi Ojeleye (plus-23) and Brown (21) with a plus-12.
Stevens’ post-game tribute to Fall obviously carried weight.
“It means a lot because, to have people that have believed in you from the first day they met you, and the whole organization has from my teammates to the coaches, to the front office, to the workers, everybody, they all believed in what I can to do and how I can help them,” said Fall. “They stayed patient with me and that’s something that I’m really thankful for. I’m a big believer that nothing happens out of coincidence. Everything wasn’t a coincidence and it was God who put me here and he put me with the right people and in the right hands. They constantly push me to become a better player and I’m really thankful for it.”
About that blown lead, though: After holding a peak lead of 28 points, and watching Beal and his teammates melt it to four, the Celtics clearly still have some issues to address, regardless of their four-game winning streak.
“We just try to approach every game the best we can,” said Brown. “But it’s great to always come in here to the Garden to play basketball. We’re learning and winning at the same time.”