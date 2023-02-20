NBA: 72nd NBA All-Star Game

Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shows off the Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy after Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. Tatum scored 55 points.

 usa today sports

It’s gotta be the shoes.

On Sunday morning, Celtics star Jayson Tatum officially unveiled his first signature shoe. A few hours later, as he laced the shoes up in a game for the first time, Tatum made history in his fourth career All-Star Game.