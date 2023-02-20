It’s gotta be the shoes.
On Sunday morning, Celtics star Jayson Tatum officially unveiled his first signature shoe. A few hours later, as he laced the shoes up in a game for the first time, Tatum made history in his fourth career All-Star Game.
Tatum — fueled by a ridiculous third quarter — broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 55 points to lead Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron in Salt Lake City. It was no surprise that Tatum won the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP — named after the late Lakers legend and Tatum’s idol — as he became the first Celtic to win the award since Larry Bird in 1982.
Tatum’s 55 points broke the record previously set by Anthony Davis, who scored 52 in 2017. He’s just the third player in All-Star Game history to break the 50-point barrier, joining Davis and Steph Curry, who scored 50 last season. Tatum put up the performance behind a 22-for-31 shooting performance, which included a 10-for-18 mark from long range.
“It’s extremely special for me,” Tatum told reporters in Utah. “My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after him (Bryant). I remember telling myself that day that I’ve got to get one of those before I get done.
“To be able to wear my signature shoe today and break the record and take home this award of somebody that I idolized, it’s a hell of a day.”
Tatum, who was an All-Star Game starter for a third consecutive season, was the first starter picked by captain Giannis Antetekounmpo in the draft held moments before the game and didn’t disappoint the Bucks star, who left the game after one play due to a wrist injury he suffered last week.
“I knew he was going to play hard and take it serious, so it was a no-brainer,” Antetekounmpo said of his choice to select Tatum.
Tatum scored 13 points in the first quarter, then got blazing hot from 3-point territory in the third quarter, when he hit four 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the period. He made seven 3-pointers in the third.
Tatum had 44 points entering the fourth before realizing he was approaching Davis’s scoring record.
“I found out midway through the fourth,” Tatum said. “I remember running down the court. One of my assistant coaches told me. Then Dame (Lillard) — I think I had, like, 49, and Dame was, like, ‘The record is 52, go get it.’ I was, like, ‘All right, I’m going to go get it.’”
Tatum tied the record with a 3-pointer, then broke the record at the free throw line by making his second free throw after being fouled by Joel Embid.
Tatum’s goal was to win the MVP award on Sunday knowing how special the weekend was already going to be with the debut of his signature shoe.
“I told my coaches. I told my friends. They all knew I was going to wear my shoe today, so I had a little more motivation to play well, right, in the debut of my signature shoe.
“I wanted to win MVP. I didn’t think I would get 55, but that’s icing on the cake.”
Tatum opposed Celtics co-star Jaylen Brown, who was picked by LeBron James and returned to game action for the first time since suffering a facial fracture on Feb. 8. Brown — who debuted his face mask — led Team LeBron with 35 points on 16-for-27 shooting, and had a chance to match up against Tatum with some fun 1-on-1 battles late in the third quarter. The two went up against each other on five consecutive possessions, and exchanged some jumpers before Tatum forced a stop on Brown to close the period as he couldn’t get a shot off at the buzzer.
The duo was certainly enjoying the 1-on-1 battles with plenty of laughs and smiles.
“That was like another day at the office for us, right?” Tatum said. “Been on the same team for six years now. We’ve played countless number of one-on-one games, scrimmages against each other. We’ve always kind of brought the best out of each other.
“So it was a normal day for us. Just millions of people watching on one of the biggest stages, so we had a little fun with it.”
Tatum — who turns 25 on March 3 — soaked in a special day as he continued what’s becoming a decorated career.
“I guess I’m not 19 anymore,” Tatum joked. “But yeah. I say it all the time. I’m extremely grateful and blessed to be in this situation. I’m not too far removed from being a kid in St. Louis with essentially a ball and a dream and dreaming about these moments of being here.
“And living out that dream in reality is hard to describe. I try not to really think about the things I’ve accomplished. I never want to get complacent. I’m always chasing something, chasing more.”