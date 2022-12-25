Jayson Tatum posted his fifth straight 30-point game, leading the Boston Celtics with 41 points en route to a 139-118 Christmas Day win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown (29 points) combined for 70 points in a game for the eighth time in their careers. Tatum added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Boston won back-to-back games.