With the season opener four days away, Joe Mazzulla wanted to treat Friday’s preseason finale like a regular-season game, a trial run as he continued to figure out rotations and minutes for his regulars.

On a strange night at a buzzing Bell Centre in Montreal, the Celtics coach got a good test but was probably glad it was just a tune-up. Jayson Tatum was given a rare preseason ejection, Malcolm Brogdon left the game hurt and the Celtics couldn’t overcome O.G. Anunoby’s 32 points and 25 from Scottie Barnes in a 137-134 overtime loss to the Raptors, though Mazzulla has plenty to process before Tuesday’s opener.