NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

Boston’s Jayson Tatum reacts after being fouled during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden in Boston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Two weeks ago, the Celtics looked like they were a tier above the rest of the NBA after a 21-5 start to begin the year. Since then, Boston is one miraculous late-game comeback away from a six-game losing streak.

Boston hit a low in the first half of the 117-112 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night. The hosts fell behind by as many as 30 points on their home floor after a listless first-half performance on both ends of the floor. The hosts rallied to make things interesting in the fourth quarter but the deficit was too much to overcome thanks to some clutch shot-making late from the Pacers.