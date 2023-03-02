SPORTS-JAYSON-TATUM-RETURNS-FORM-AS-1-YB.jpg

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics protects the ball from Dean Wade of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Wednesday night's game in Boston.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The Boston Celtics were never concerned about Jayson Tatum, nor should they have been.

As Al Horford said after Monday’s loss to the Knicks, “It’s a long season. There’s going to be ups and downs, and he’s the last guy I’m worried about.”