NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

Boston's Jayson Tatum, right, is defended by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Celtics' win on Sunday.

 Gregory Fisher

Every time the Celtics and Bucks meet in the near future, the game’s going to automatically upgrade to a high-stakes night. That’s life as a title contender for teams who boast two of the best players in the league. The Celtics vs. Bucks rivalry is quickly becoming one of the best in the NBA between two premier East squads.

The Celtics got the better of the Bucks 139-118 on Christmas at TD Garden in the first meeting between the teams this season. Jayson Tatum scored 41 points and the Celtics shot 48.7% on 3-pointers as they improved to a league-best 24-10 record.