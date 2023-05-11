NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

The Celtics' Jayson Tatum, middle, talks with teammates during a timeout in Game 6 of Thursday night's playoff game in Philadelphia.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Jayson Tatum hit four 3-pointers in the final 4:14 of the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 on Thursday to tie their Eastern Conference semifinal series at three wins apiece.

Game 7 will be played on Sunday in Boston, at a time to be announced.