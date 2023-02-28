NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum complains to a referee during a game earlier this season. Tatum was ejected from Monday night’s game at New York.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Jayson Tatum couldn’t stop himself.

Frustrated by the officiating all night — and maybe another ugly shooting performance — the Celtics were trailing by double digits late in the fourth when Tatum was hit on the arm by Julius Randle while attempting a 3-pointer. He jumped a few times and clapped in protest. And after Josh Hart drilled a corner 3 to put the Knicks up 14, Tatum continued his complaining.