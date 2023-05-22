NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

May 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) and Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala (57) fight for a rebound during the second half in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  

 Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI - The past several days must have been hard for the conspiracy-minded who theorize the many ways the NBA is fixed.

First, the ping pongs busted that myth. Those tiny, random balls representing the draft rights of the most-hyped prospect in two decades favored the small-market San Antonio Spurs. When bigger, much cooler cities like Houston, Dallas, Toronto - even Washington - were in play, no one can logically suspect NBA bigwigs looked at the River Walk and felt that should be the sexy landing spot for the future face of the league, Victor Wembanyama.

Miami Heat dancer during the second half against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) dribbles against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  