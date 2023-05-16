SPORTS-BKN-CELTICS-MAZZULLA-YB

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla directs action during the playoff series against Atlanta.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Joe Mazzulla has been ridiculed for his timeout usage — or lack thereof — this season, but the Celtics coach picked an important moment to call one in Sunday’s Game 7 win over the Sixers.

The Celtics were trailing early in the second quarter, their offense wasn’t flowing yet and they were getting irritated by a series of unfriendly whistles. A questionable foul call on Derrick White, who barely made contact on an exaggerating James Harden, set Mazzulla off. He stormed to midcourt arguing the call. He called a timeout, then brought the intensity to the huddle. There was still 10:09 remaining in the second quarter, but it seemed to be a pivotal point.