The Celtics have missed out on a potential buyout target on the wing despite being a ‘frontrunner’ to sign him. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report that Danny Green has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

Wojnarowski previously reported on Sunday that the Celtics were one of two frontrunners to sign Green along with the Cavaliers. The Lakers and Suns were also interested in bringing him aboard after he agreed to a buyout with the Rockets on Sunday.