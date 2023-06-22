US-NEWS-CAVS-SURPASS-LAST-SEASONS-WIN-23-PLD.jpg

Kristaps Porzingis, shown grabbing a rebound against the Cavaliers, averaged 23.2 points per game last season.

 John Kuntz/Cleveland.com

Kristaps Porzingis is headed to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade.

The late twist Wednesday night, though, was that the deal will send guard Marcus Smart from Boston to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN and The Athletic.