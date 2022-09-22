SPORTS-CELTICS-IME-UDOKA-HEAT-COACH-1-YB.jpg

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, center, is reported to be facing a suspension.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Ime Udoka will not be resigning as Celtics head coach as he awaits potential punishment from the organization according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Chris Mannix of SI.com previously reported on Thursday afternoon that Udoka had been considering resignation as he awaits a possible suspension from the team for a reported consensual relationship with a female staffer.