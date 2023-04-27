The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to keep Northern California skies blue, not purple, for the rest of the spring and summer when they seek a close-out victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Friday in San Francisco.

Using improved rebounding and offensive efficiency, the sixth-seeded defending champions have bounced back after two series-opening losses on the road to win three straight, including Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.