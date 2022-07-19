The target date of July 18 came and went, meaning the Celtics’ $17.1 million traded player exception officially expired. Boston gave up draft assets to create the Evan Fournier exception last offseason, but the front office already made huge moves to upgrade the roster.

The Celtics are title contenders going into next season. Boston president Brad Stevens didn’t touch the roster’s core, instead putting together the Malcolm Brogdon trade by sending away a first-round pick and multiple bench pieces. The C’s also signed Danilo Gallinari, who they wanted as a consistent bench scorer.