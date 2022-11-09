NBA: Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

Ime Udoka coaches the Boston Celtics during a game last season. Udoka won’t be coaching the Brooklyn Nets, as was widely reported last month. Instead, the Nets on Wednesday took the interim tag off Jacque Vaughn and named him head coach.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Ime Udoka won’t be joining the Brooklyn Nets after all. The suspended Boston Celtics coach was expected to join the Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. In a surprise move though, the Nets announced Jacque Vaughn would remain their head coach though after he took over the interim position on Nov. 1, going 2-2 in that stretch.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him he clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement.” “He has proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”