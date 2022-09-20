Robert Williams played through plenty of pain last postseason for the Celtics after undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee. There was hope a full offseason would give the athletic center plenty of time to heal but lingering issues remain.

League sources confirmed to MassLive that Williams will likely miss the start of the regular season after needing to undergo surgery on the left knee. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com was first to report the procedure, which is expected to force him to miss four to six weeks. The Celtics open up the regular season Oct. 18 with a home date against the Philadelphia 76ers.