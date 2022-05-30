After six weeks of intense playoff action, the 2022 NBA Finals matchup is finally set, and two of the league's oldest franchises will vie for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Golden State Warriors (53-29) will host the Boston Celtics (51-31) in Game 1 of the Finals at San Francisco's Chase Center on Thursday, and there are weighty stakes on both sides. While Stephen Curry and company are seeking their fourth title since 2015, Jayson Tatum is eyeing the Celtics' 18th championship, which would move them one past the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time.
While the Warriors, who were then located in Philadelphia, and the Celtics both joined the Basketball Association of America (which later merged with the NBL to become the NBA) in 1946, they haven't squared off in the Finals since 1964. That year, Hall of Fame center Bill Russell led the Celtics past his rival Wilt Chamberlain's San Francisco Warriors in five games.
Persistence has paid off for both the Warriors and Celtics. Two years ago, Golden State finished with the NBA's worst record following Kevin Durant's free-agency departure and long-term injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors bounced back by cruising through the West with a 12-4 postseason run, knocking off the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.
Boston, meanwhile, has reached its first Finals since 2010 after making the Eastern Conference finals in four of the past six years. To get there, the Celtics knocked off the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat with a 12-6 record.
Golden State enters the Finals with the top-ranked offense in the playoffs, while Boston boasted the NBA's No. 1 defense in the regular season.
The Finals will also feature a coaching showdown between Golden State's Steve Kerr and Boston's Ime Udoka, both of whom served as assistants under Greg Popovich for USA Basketball's gold-medal winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
What's the NBA Finals schedule
- Game 1: Thursday at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
- Game 2: June 5 at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: June 8 at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: June 10 at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
- Game 5: June 13 at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
- Game 6: June 16 at Boston, 9 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
- Game 7: June 19 at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC (if necessary)
- - -
What happened in the regular season between the Warriors and Celtics?
The teams split two games with the Warriors winning in Boston, 111-107, on Dec. 17. The Celtics won in San Francisco, 110-88, on March 16 with Stephen Curry playing only 13 minutes before suffering a left foot sprain late in the second quarter.
Is there a new Larry O'Brien trophy?
Commissioner Adam Silver will recognize the 2022 NBA champions in June with a refreshed version of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, which was unveiled earlier this May alongside a collection of postseason trophies that included new conference MVP awards named after Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The updated trophies, which were conceived as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary season celebrations, follow the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy, which was announced in February.
What happened in the conference finals?
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
(Celtics win series, 4-3)
Game 1: Miami 118, Boston 107
Game 2: Boston 127, Miami 102
Game 3: Miami 109, Boston 103
Game 4: Boston 102, Miami 82
Game 5: Boston 93, Miami 80
Game 6: Miami 111, Boston 103
Game 7: Miami 100, Boston 96
Western Conference
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks
(Warriors win series, 4-1)
Game 1: Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Game 2: Golden State 126, Dallas 117
Game 3: Golden State 109, Dallas 100
Game 4: Dallas 119, Golden State 109
Game 5: Golden State 120, Dallas 110