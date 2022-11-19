When the Boston Celtics kept piling up wins while Jayson Tatum put up huge numbers, the MVP hype felt natural. But an off-night or two mixed in to an 82-game season is not a huge deal. That’s been the case for Tatum as he put up 19 points in back-to-back games on low efficiency.

Tatum’s subpar showings — at least for his standards — are what makes the Celtics so dangerous, though. The Celtics didn’t need Tatum to be at his otherworldly level to win. Boston downed two solid teams in the Hawks and Pelicans to extend its winning streak to nine games. That should put the NBA on notice that the C’s can beat anybody in all sorts of ways.